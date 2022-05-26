Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Ports RHP Luke Anderson are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in downtown Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to yesterday's 6-4 win, the Grizzlies improved to 11-0 (+52 run differential, 87-35) against the Ports this year, 28-7 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 17-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In their last eight games against Stockton, the Grizzlies have tallied 91 hits with 16 of them going as homers and outscored the Ports 60-22. Fresno has mashed 24 homers over their 11 affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 90 batters over the past seven contests against the Ports.

WHAT A CATCH: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero made sports media headlines on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning thanks to an outstanding catch in right field. In the bottom of the ninth with one out and the Grizzlies leading 4-2, Ports prospect Max Muncy hit a moonshot to deep right field. The Rockies #24 overall prospect flashed a tick above his scout ranked 50-grade speed and charged toward the 335 marker just inside the foul pole in right field. Without breaking stride, Guerrero stuck his glove over the short wall and made the catch before flipping over it. He showed the umpire his glove to confirm the catch for the second out of the inning. Thanks to the outstanding play, Guerrero earned himself the #1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. That was only the second game this season in right field for Guerrero (Sunday vs. Rancho Cucamonga was his first), who started in left 21 times and batted in the DH spot nine times. Over his two starts in right, the Dominican native has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in seven total chances. He is sporting a .972 fielding percentage overall in the outfield this season.

JUAREZ WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Victor Juarez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16 - 22. Juarez's impressive start on Saturday, May 21 against Rancho Cucamonga helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Quakes. Juarez was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings, relishing his third win of the year. The righty issued a first inning walk and didn't allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. The 18-year old from Mexico is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect for the Rockies. Juarez is now the third Grizzlies player and first pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

FROM HOOSIER TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #29 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his fourth start in a Fresno uniform. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 with the ACL Rockies. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). He hurled eight innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out nine. Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

CARDIAC BEARS: Of the 41 games the Grizzlies have played this season, 17 of them have finished within one or two runs. Fresno is 11-6 over those 17 games with a 5-3 mark in two-run affairs. Prior to the series against Stockton, Fresno was 0-3 in two-run games at home. That has now changed thanks to 4-2 and 6-4 wins by the Grizzlies the last two home contests against the Ports. The clubs are back to battle tonight.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (6-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (5-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 27, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 7.01) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 6.10)

MAY 28, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Mitch Myers (1-2, 3.82) vs RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 2.80)

MAY 29, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP Grant Judkins (1-0, 4.40) vs LHP Mason Green (3-1, 2.29)

MAY 31, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (2-1, 4.66)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

