Clean Quakes Win Second Straight

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga offense posted ten runs for a second straight game and the defense played error-free for a second consecutive night as well, as the Quakes dropped the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 10-3.

Gaige Howard and Damon Keith each had three hits and combined to drive in seven runs, as Rancho won their second straight game overall and pulled to within 1 Â½ games of first place Lake Elsinore.

Rancho's offense put runs on the board in their first four innings and five of the first six overall, taking a commanding lead early.

Quakes' starter Huei-Sheng Lin got through a couple walks in the first inning, settled down and kept the Rawhide off the board over four innings in the no-decision.

Joan Valdez (2-1) was credited with the win out of the Rancho bullpen.

The Quakes (23-18) will send Ben Casparius (1-2) to the mound on Thursday, as the Quakes look for three straight overall. The Rawhide will go with Avery Short (0-4). Game time is 6:30pm.

