Three-Run Eighth Seals Comeback Win

CLEARWATER, FL - Cade Fergus came up clutch with a go-ahead double in the eighth to lift the Clearwater Threshers (66-32, 22-11) to a 5-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (49-49, 23-10) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to even the series on Friday night with another evening tilt against the Flying Tigers.

Lakeland scored first for the third-straight game with two runs in the third inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Troy Schreffler walked to lead off the home half of the third and stole second base. He moved to third on a groundout and scored when Emaarion Boyd reached first on an error by Lakeland's first baseman Andrew Jenkins to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Lakeland added another run on an RBI single in the top of the sixth to bring their lead back up to two at 3-1. Bryan Rincon put the Threshers back within one with a solo home run off Lakeland starter Joe Miller before the game entered a rain delay in a 3-2 lead for the Flying Tigers.

After the rain, Lakeland added another run on a fielder's choice in the top of seventh to bring their lead to 4-2. Felix Reyes walked with one out in the eighth and Bryan Rincon reached on another error by Jenkins. Caleb Ricketts put the Threshers within one on an RBI double off Lakeland reliever Tanner Kohlhepp. After Rincon was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning, Fergus ripped a double to left field to score the tying and go-ahead runs for the Threshers. Wen-Hui Pan struck out the side in the ninth to secure a 5-4 comeback win.

Jean Cabrera allowed three runs on nine hits in 6.0 innings of work, walking two and striking out five in a no-decision. Josh Bortka allowed one run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Wen-Hui Pan (4-1) struck out five of six batters he faced in the final 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames to earn the win.

Rincon's home run was the tenth of his career...It was his first homer as a right-handed hitter in 2023...Pan is the third Thresher this season to reach 70 strikeouts...He struck out five consecutive batters to end the game...Ricketts' two hits in his rehab assignment with Clearwater have both been doubles...Cabrera tied his career high with his third 6.0-inning outing of the season...The Threshers continue their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, August 4 at BayCare Ballpark... First pitch is at 6:30 pm... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

