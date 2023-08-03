Palm Beach Struggles All Around in Loss to Jupiter

August 3, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Cardinals couldn't get anything going in a 9-1 loss against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Starter Pete Hansen got off to a rocky start, allowing four hits and two runs to the first four batters, but then got settled in and didn't allow another baserunner. The southpaw ended his evening with five innings pitched and four strikeouts, with only the two runs allowed. First out of the bullpen was Tyler Bradt making his professional debut. The 16th round draft pick from the 2023 MLB Draft had a rough debut, allowing two runs and being unable to get the last out of his only inning of work. Wilmer Ortega tossed an inning and a third of scoreless baseball, as a bridge between Bradt and Jason Savacool also making his debut. The sixth-round draft pick also allowed two runs, but he was able to make it through a full inning of work. Jack Lynch then allowed three runs without recording an out before Angel Cuenca came in to finish the night.

The offense was not much better, only managing one run, with little action on the basepaths. Leonardo Bernal had a hit and scored the lone run before being taken out of the game. Kade Kretzschmar drove in Bernal on an RBI double and also reached base on a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Aside from them, Won-Bin Cho reached on a hit and walk, and Brayden Jobert had a single to account for all the Palm Beach baserunners.

The Cardinals and Hammerheads meet again on Thursday, August 3rd at 6:30 pm. It will be a Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials after a one-time purchase of a specialty koozie. Get tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 3, 2023

Palm Beach Struggles All Around in Loss to Jupiter - Palm Beach Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.