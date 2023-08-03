Danny Wilkinson Named Phillies Pitcher of the Month for July

Left-Handed Pitcher Danny Wilkinson claimed the Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month Award for June after allowing one run in eight relief appearances in July, finishing the month on a 14.1-inning scoreless streak. He joins fellow bullpen arms Orion Kerkering (April) and Wesley Moore (May) as the third Thresher to claim the honor in 2023.

Wilkinson appeared in eight games for Clearwater in the month of July, with seven of his appearances being scoreless. The 22-year-old went 2-0 with one save while producing a 0.59 ERA (1 ER, 15.1 IP) with 33 strikeouts, nine walks, six hits, a 0.98 WHIP, and a .118 opponents' AVG (6-51). Among Florida State League pitchers during the month with at least 10.0 innings pitched, Wilkinson ranked first in SO/9.0 IP (19.37), second in strikeouts and opponents' AVG, and 10th in WHIP. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent on July 25, 2022, by Jeff Zona Jr.

