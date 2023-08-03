Palm Beach Gets Dominant Win Over Jupiter

The Palm Beach Cardinals dominantly defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads in an 8-1 ballgame.

Starter Benjamin Arias was incredible in his seven-inning outing. The Dominican only allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters. The lone hit allowed was early in the game, on a grounder hit back at Arias and deflected off his glove, allowing the runner to reach. The righty was otherwise untouchable, bringing his season ERA down to 2.84. Tanner Jacobson did not have the same success, allowing one run on three hits over the last two innings of the contest. The Pennsylvanian did strike out four, and the real damage came from the homer he allowed.

The offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the game. Zach Levenson and Lizandro Espinoza each blasted two-run homers. Michael Curialle added two hits, a run, and an RBI to the box score. Chase Davis drove in a run and scored. Joshua Baez showed off his speed after one of his two walks, where he stole second and third, and scored on a throwing error by the catcher trying to throw him out.

The Cardinals will look to build off this win and continue their hot streak against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday, August 4th. Get tickets here.

