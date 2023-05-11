Three Ports Spin One-Hitter, Snap Skid at Four

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Three pitchers combined to allow just one hit and the Ports took advantage of walks as Stockton beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2-1 on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field to even the six-game series at one game apiece.

After Ports' starter Jose Dicochea retired the first seven hitters he faced in order, the Quakes (20-9) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Dayton Dooney hit a one-out single up the middle and advanced to second base with Kenneth Betancourt drew a walk. A wild pitch moved runners to second and third for Jose Izarra who grounded into a fielder's choice to score Dooney from third base giving Rancho Cucamonga a 1-0 lead.

The Ports (7-22) evened the score at one in the next half inning. With one out, Quakes reliever Christian Ruebeck issued three straight walks to load the bases. Rancho Cucamonga then went to its bullpen for right-hander Darlin Pinales who balked before throwing a pitch allowing Tommy Stevenson to score from third base to tie the game.

With Pinales still in the game for the Quakes, Stockton took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. The inning began when Henry Bolte drew a walk and stole second base. After a T.J. Schofield-Sam single to right center field put runners on the corners, Jose Mujica reached on an infield single allowing Bolte to score to make it 2-1.

The Quakes threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs on three walks issued by Stockton reliever Jake Pfennigs. Pfennigs, however, struck out Dooney to end the threat.

Things got interesting again in the ninth when Pfennigs walked Nick Biddison to start the inning, and Biddison moved up to second baseman on a groundout to third base. After Pfennigs struck out Thayron Liranzo for the second out, he was lifted for Carlos Guarate. Guarate walked Rayne Doncon to put runners on first and second but induced a groundball off the bat of Jesus Galiz to shortstop Bjay Cooke, who threw to second for the force out to end the game.

Dicochea (1-0) got the win for Stockton with five innings of one-hit ball allowing just one run with five strikeouts. Pfennigs followed with 3.2 shutout innings notching six strikeouts. Pinales (1-1) took the loss surrendering a run on two hits over 4.2 innings. Guarate got the final out for the Ports to collect his first career save.

The Ports and Quakes will continue their six-game series with game three on Thursday night at LoanMart Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

