Quakes Stifled Offensively on Wednesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Stockton Ports enjoyed their best pitching performance of the season, holding the Quakes to just one hit in a 2-1 victory over Rancho on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Dayton Dooney's third-inning single was the lone hit for a struggling Rancho offense, as three Ports' pitchers combined on the one-hit effort.

Jose Dicochea (1-0) was solid over five innings, allowing just one run on the one hit. Jacob Pfennigs went 3.2 innings before Carlos Guarate got the final out of the ninth to earn his first save of the year.

Rancho starter Luis Valdez worked 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Darlin Pinales threw a season-high 4.2 innings, but got hit with the loss.

The Quakes (20-9) will try to rebound on Thursday night, sending Payton Martin (1-0) to the mound against Stockton's Jake Garland (1-2) at 6:30pm. Thursday will be Thirsty Thursday and the return of Los Temblores de Rancho Cucamonga. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

