Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Rawhide RHP Wyatt Wendell are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 18-2 at home (three sweeps) and 35-9 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 13 of their last 15 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's nine wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

A FRANCHISE-RECORD INNING: On Sunday, May 7th at Stockton, Fresno scored an incredible 12 runs in the 8th inning, a franchise-record (since 1998). The previous Grizzlies run record in an inning was 11, done three times since 2005. On June 20, 2005, Fresno stomped Salt Lake 19-2 after an 11-run 5th. On June 29, 2007, Fresno beat Sacramento 13-4 after an 11-run 5th. The most recent time was on August 23, 2010 when Fresno defeated Colorado Springs at Security Service Field 12-3 after an 11-run 6th (the Grizzlies pitching coach was Pat Rice). The Grizzlies brought 16 batters to the plate and every starter tallied at least one run in the inning. Fresno did not record an extra-base hit, smacking seven singles (six recorded one or more RBI), walking five times and reaching on one error. Parker Kelly, Luis Mendez and Jake Snider reached base and scored in both of their plate appearances during the frame. Andy Perez laced two singles, driving in four runs during the absurd inning.

PUTTING THE INNING INTO PERSPECTIVE: The Grizzlies 12-run 8th inning were the most runs scored by any professional baseball team in 2023 (MLB and MiLB). The Chicago White Sox (May 7 at Cincinnati, 17-4), Los Angeles Angels (13-1 at Oakland), Everett Aquasox (15-2 at Spokane, High-A Rockies), Norfolk Tides (21-2 vs Gwinnett) and most recently, Spokane Indians (High-A Rockies, 18-1 vs Hillsboro) scored 11 runs in a single inning this year. The 12 runs by Fresno were the most scored by any minor league team since August 26, 2022 when Fredericksburg plated 13 runs in the 7th inning against Down East (23-8). A week prior to that (August 19, 2022), Sugar Land scored an insane 17 runs in the 6th inning against Oklahoma City in a double header (21-4). No MLB team has tallied that many runs in one inning since at least 1974. The closest any MLB team has come to that mark was the 1996 Texas Rangers, who put up 16 on the Baltimore Orioles. However, Sugar Land didn't set a MiLB record. The Waco Cubs scored 18 runs in an inning against the Beaumont Exporters way back in 1930.

LATE INNING MAGIC: Over their past four games, the Grizzlies have scored 26 of their 29 runs in innings 7-9. In their last three games, Fresno has recorded 15 runs in the eighth inning. On Saturday and Sunday (May 6-7) at Stockton, Fresno enjoyed comeback wins in the seventh inning or later. In Saturday's contest, the Grizzlies trailed 3-1 in the seventh before scoring eight runs over their final three innings, winning 9-4. On Sunday, Fresno once again trailed, this time 5-3. The Grizzlies erupted for 14 runs in the seventh and eighth frames, giving them a 15-7 victory.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks tied for second in batting average (.330), tied for fourth in runs (22), sixth in OBP (.439), tied for sixth in hits (29) and eighth in OPS (.871). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks first in homers (7), tied for second in extra-base hits (12), tied for second in total bases (49), tied for fourth in walks (21), tied for fourth in RBI (20), fifth in slugging percentage (.510) and tied for fifth in OPS (.898). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for seventh in RBI (18) and tied for ninth in hits (28). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks third in OBP (.458) and is tied for sixth in walks (20). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. is seventh in homers (4). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin is tied for fourth in triples (2). Utility player Parker Kelly is seventh in batting average (.318) and seventh in OBP (.438).

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-3), Red (7-6), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (3-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 12, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Jose Cabrera (0-2, 4.15) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (2-1, 5.63)

MAY 13, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Ricardo Yan (0-3, 3.05) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-2, 6.86)

MAY 14, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

Visalia LHP Brock Jones (0-2, 7.79) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (0-0, 6.00)

MAY 16, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.00) vs. Modesto TBD

