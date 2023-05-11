Blake Adams' Brilliant Start Ends In 5-1 Fresno Loss To Visalia

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-15) dropped their second straight contest to the Visalia Rawhide (12-17), 5-1, Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno fell to 18-2 at home and 35-9 all-time against Visalia. The Grizzlies have won 13 of their last 15 games against their Highway 99 rivals.

Both teams traded zeroes for the first five innings with both starting pitchers lighting up the strike zone. In the top of the sixth, the Rawhide roped home the first run when Anderdson Rojas doubled in Juan Corniel. Visalia extended their lead to 5-0 with a four-run eighth inning. Rojas added his second RBI double and Jose Fernandez demolished a three-run shot to left field. It was Fernandez's second three-run homer in as many days, both crushing blows. Fresno scored their lone run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning.

Grizzlies' starter Blake Adams (1-1) took a tough-luck loss after seven innings of one-run ball. Adams allowed four hits and did not issue a walk while striking out nine. The seven frames were the most in Adams' young professional career and by a Fresno starter in 2023. Over five outings, Adams has tossed 30 innings, allowing four runs (all earned), on 22 hits, two walks (only one start he issued walks) and fanning 38 batters. Rawhide' righty Joe Elbis (1-1) enjoyed the decision after six scoreless innings. Elbis permitted six hits and one walk while punching out four. It was the first win by a Visalia starter this season (1-13). The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Blake Adams (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

- 1B Parker Kelly (2-3, BB, CS)

- DH Bryant Betancourt (2-4, 2B)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 3B Jose Fernandez (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- LF Anderdson Rojas (3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Joe Elbis (6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday May 11 Visalia

Rawhide

(Home) Visalia RHP Wyatt Wendell (0-3, 5.52) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 4.76) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

After the Fernandez longball, Grizzlies Director of Ticket Operations Eric Moreno was caught on video making a one-handed catch and giving it to a young fan.

Over their past four games, the Grizzlies have scored 26 of their 29 runs in innings 7-9. In the last three games, Fresno has recorded 15 runs in the eighth inning.

