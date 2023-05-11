Rawhide Defeat Grizzlies 5-1; Jose Fernandez Hits his Second HR of the Series

May 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







FRESNO, CA - Rawhide defeated the Grizzlies for the second game in a row. On Wednesday, the Rawhide scored five runs in two innings for the 5-1 win.

Joe Elbis threw six scoreless innings for his first win of the season. Those six innings were the most he threw his previous five starts this season. Logan Clayton completed two scoreless innings in relief for Elbis. Gunnar Green gave up the lone run to the Grizzles in the ninth inning.

The Rawhide offense did not produce a hit until the fourth inning and did not score a run until the sixth. Jose Fernandez hit his second home run in as many days. This time it came in the ninth inning and the three runs extended the Rawhide lead to 5-0.

Rawhide look to continue this streak tomorrow at 6:50 P.M. in Fresno

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.