Three More Division I Players to Join the 2023 Larks

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks will add three new players Division l players to their 2023 roster. These include infielders Connor Misch and Luke Hammond, and pitcher Ryan Rumsey, all from Xavier University.

Hammond and Rumsey are sophomores at Xavier while Misch will be joining the Musketeers as a freshman.

"We're really excited to have some of these younger guys joining us this year," Larks Field Manager Will Flynt said. "I think they're going to bring a great attitude and energy to the team."

Connor Misch spent most of his high school career with the Lake Central Indians, shining both at first base and on the mound. In 2021, the team's overall record was 22-8. Prior to his time at Lake Central, Misch played his freshman year for Andrean High School, helping the team to a 36-1 record and a state championship.

Luke Hammond, an infielder from Cincinnati, Ohio, stands at a staggering 6-4, 185 lbs. In high school, Hammond played for the Indian Hill Braves, and joined the Xavier roster in 2022. He has previous summer ball experience playing for the Cincinnati Steam of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League in 2022.

Ryan Rumsey, a pitcher from Cherry Hill, New Jersey played all four years of his high school career for the Paul VI Eagles. During that time, he earned a 6-0 record as a starting pitcher, racking up 33 strikeouts. Rumsey was named the MVP of the team his sophomore year, as well as Third-Team All-State and Second-Team All-Conference.

Misch and Hammond will join returning infielder AJ Barazza and newcomers Mason Le and Luc Stuka. Rumsey will join the Larks' 2023 pitching staff alongside returners Alec Danen and Garrett Yawn, and newcomer Logan Moser.

"We have some real skill coming our way with these guys," Larks Owner and General Manager John Bollinger said. "This is going to be a different season than what fans saw last year."

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

