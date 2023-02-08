Northwoods League Names All-MLB Alumni Team - Position Players

February 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League today announced the Northwoods League Alumni All-MLB Team of position players from the 2022 season. The players are listed below by position, college attended, Northwoods League team and current MLB team. Throughout the off-season the League will also announce its selections of pitchers, up and coming players in MiLB and draft prospects.

Catcher: Jose Trevino, Oral Roberts, Madison 2012, New York Yankees

Traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees in the off-season, Trevino enjoyed the most accoladed season of his five-year career. The former Mallard was honored with his first MLB All-Star Game, received his first Gold Glove, as well as becoming the first Yankees catcher to win the Platinum Glove, recognized as the best defensive player in the entire American League. Trevino also enjoyed career-highs in home runs (11), RBI (43) and was the second-ranked catcher in WAR.

1st Base: Pete Alonso, Florida, Madison 2014, New York Mets

Recognized as one of the brightest stars in the MLB, Alonso received his 2nd All-Star Game invitation and finished 8th in the NL MVP Voting. Alonso set the New York Mets single-season RBI record, driving in 131 runs on the year which was tied for most in the majors. The premiere power-hitter smashed 40 home runs in 2022 and became the first player in New York Mets history to hit 40 or more home runs in multiple seasons.

2nd Base: Marcus Semien, California, Alexandria 2009-2010, Texas Rangers

Beginning year one of his brand new 7-year/$175 million contract with the Texas Rangers, Semien continued to show why he is one of the best power-hitting 2nd basemen in the MLB, finishing second at his position in home runs (26) and RBI (83). Semien also led MLB in plate appearances (724).

Shortstop: Nico Hoerner, Stanford, Madison 2016, Chicago Cubs

Starting his first full season in the majors, the former #1 prospect in the Cubs organization burst onto the scene with 135 hits, 20 stolen bases and a .736 OPS over 135 games. On Opening Day, Nico registered the first home run of the 2022 MLB season on April 7th. Hoerner looks to be a fixture in the Cubs middle-infield for years to come.

3rd Base: Matt Chapman, Cal State Fullerton, La Crosse 2012, Toronto Blue Jays

Moving from Oakland to Toronto in an off-season trade, the three-time Gold Glover continued his game-changing defense, mixed with being a reliable power source from the hot corner. Chapman clubbed 27 home runs for the second consecutive season and tallied 76 RBI.

Outfield: Daulton Varsho, UW-Milwaukee, Eau Claire 2015-2016, Arizona Diamondbacks (TOR)

One of the rare catcher/outfield utility players in the MLB, Varsho shined in his first full season in Arizona. Showing a mix of speed and power, the former Express star was second on the team in home runs, RBI, runs and stolen bases. Traded to Toronto right before Christmas, Varsho will look to star in his new home at the Rogers Center for 2023.

Outfield: Lars Nootbaar, USC, La Crosse 2016, St. Louis Cardinals

After platooning in right field to start the 2022 season, Nootbaar separated himself into the full-time role after shining in the month of August with a .979 OPS and five home runs. Nootbaar is a hot breakout candidate for 2023 and is seen as one of the best young outfielders in the National League.

Outfield: Mark Canha, California, St. Cloud 2008, New York Mets

Switching over to the National League after seven years with the Oakland Athletics, Canha signed a 2-year deal with the New York Mets and remained a reliable presence in the Mets lineup. Canha set a career high in doubles (24) and hits (123), while leading the majors in hit-by-pitch (28). On September 10th in Miami, Canha recorded his 100th career home run.

Utility: Bryson Stott, UNLV, Wisconsin Rapids 2017, Philadelphia Phillies

The long-awaited debut of Bryson Stott was not a disappointment in 2022. The former first-round pick and 2017 Northwoods League All-Star showed flashes of the immense talent he brings around the infield and with his bat. Stott recorded 10 home runs, 100 hits and 12 stolen bases in his rookie season, the biggest moment being a walk-off three-run home run vs. the Angels on June 5th.

MLB Honorable Mention

Harrison Bader, Florida, Lakeshore 2013, New York Yankees

Traded in August from St. Louis to New York, Bader developed cult-hero status in the Bronx with five home runs in the 2022 postseason. Bader became the first Yankee in organization history to hit four home runs in his first six playoff games. Bader maintained his reputation as one of the fastest players in MLB with 17 stolen bases and displaying his Gold Glove-level defense in center field.

Mitch Haniger, Cal Poly, Green Bay 2011, Seattle Mariners

Breaking out with a 39-home run, 100 RBI season in 2021, Haniger battled injuries in 2022 that limited him to only 57 games played. Once he returned to the Mariners lineup Haniger wasted no time with 24 hits and four home runs in the month of August. Haniger signed a 3-year $43 million contract to play for San Francisco in 2023.

The Northwoods League recently announced the 2023 season schedule featuring a new team in Minot, North Dakota, and the return of the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

Full league schedules can be found by clicking view all dates at

www.northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going to

northwoodsleague.com/schedule/2023-printable-schedule/ and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.