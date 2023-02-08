Rockers Add Three Arms to Roster Ahead of 2023 Tour

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to welcome three more players to the roster for the 2023 season. Joining the pitching staff will be Brett Sanchez (Belhaven), Jacob Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo), and Trey Mooney (Montevallo).

"All three of these guys are expected to play big roles on their respective teams this spring and we look forward to them doing more of the same this summer," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline.

Sanchez heads to Green Bay a season after being the workhorse starting pitcher for Belhaven University. In his 2022 spring campaign, he led his team in innings pitched, starts, and ERA. He finished with an 8-1 record and a 2.01 ERA, striking out 84 batters in 85 innings and only walking 10 along the way. He held opposing hitters to a .211 average, earning All-Region X First Team selection by both D3Baseball.com and ABCA. He's also been named a Preseason All-American by D3Baseball.com for this upcoming campaign. Sanchez will return to the Northwoods League for a second summer this year after pitching for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks a season ago with much success. In 12 games, 8 starts, he posted a 2.91 ERA and 2 saves in relief. In 46.1 innings, he struck out 43 while walking just 12.

Liberta and his Hawaii-Hilo Vulcans have gotten off to a 4-1 start to their 2023 campaign. The lefty has made three relief appearances through the team's first five games without allowing an earned run. In these games (all against Augustana) he allowed three hits, three strikeouts, and tallied two saves. During his 2022 college season he tossed 15.2 innings in relief while recording 23 strikeouts and posting a 3.45 ERA. Liberta is no stranger to summer baseball as he spent last summer with the Medford Rogues in the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League where he posted a 2.40 ERA and struck out 32 batters over 23.1 innings pitched, while recording two saves. He also played in the California Prospect League in 2021 where he earned 1st Team Relief accolades for his performance.

Mooney will join the Rockers following his redshirt freshman season at the University of Montevallo this spring. As a true freshman, he made eight relief appearances last season, striking out six batters over six innings, while posting a 4.50 ERA. In his senior year of high school, he went undefeated with a 10-0 record and 1.57 ERA, which helped him earn 2nd-team All-State honors. For this upcoming season, he's projected to be one of the top arms for the program, who went 36-15 in conference play last season.

