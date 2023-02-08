Wausau Woodchucks Sign Minnesota Freshman

February 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks announce their first signings for the 2023 season with two cowboys from Oklahoma State, RHP Luke Fernandez and IF Colin Brueggemann.

C/OF - Drew Berkland | 6'1" | R/R | Fr. | University of Minnesota

While at Wayzata High School Berkland was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, he was an all-conference selection in all three. His senior year in baseball, Drew was an all-section selection for Wayzata's baseball team and was a Prep Baseball Report Futures Game participant. Drew was ranked as the No. 1 player at his position and No. 67 player nationally along with being the No. 5 overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, WI on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.