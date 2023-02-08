Lil Rockers Club Presented by Prevea Health Returns for 2023

February 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have again partnered with Prevea Health to offer the Lil Rockers Club for the 2023 season. The Lil Rockers Club is open to all children 12 years old and under and is $30 per child. ($171 value)

Each membership includes a Prevea Lil Rockers Club t-shirt, Rockers hat, six (6) ticket vouchers, Rockers themed book, and exclusive membership card. The membership card can be used to get punches for six (6) bounce house wristbands and an invite to a private post-game party and meal with the Rockers team during the 2023 season.

To sign up to join the Lil Rockers Club presented by Prevea Health fill out the form below.

Great deals on Rockers merchandise will be available as part of a 12 Days of Christmas sale both online and in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park (2231 Holmgren Way) beginning on Thursday, December 1st.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The 2023 Northwoods League schedule is slated to be released in the coming weeks. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

