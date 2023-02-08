Growlers Hiring Official Scorers and Scouting Department

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers are hiring official scorers and hiring within their scouting department. Each position is part-time and covers Growlers home games only. Each position will be trained by the team and the Northwoods League.

Official Scorer:

Responsible for scoring each game. The documented stats and score will be used for official Northwoods League stats and records. Each game is scored on a laptop using the Northwoods League's Scorebook software. Individuals must have in-depth knowledge of baseball and how to properly score a game. Applicants must be able to think quickly and work in a fast-paced environment.

Scouting Department:

Individuals in this department will be responsible for running the Trackman system during games as well as setting up and taking down the team's six scouting cameras. Will receive training from the league on how to use each system. Applicants must be tech savvy.

