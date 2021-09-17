Three Isotopes Recognized by Triple-A West Managers, Baseball America

September 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Three members of the 2021 Albuquerque Isotopes have been selected to Baseball America's Triple-A West "Best Tools" list, as voted on by league managers.

Right-handed pitcher Julian Fernández was voted as having the best fastball in the circuit. Fernández compiled an 0.64 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Isotopes with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings, routinely reached triple digits on the radar gun, climbing as high as 103 miles per hour. His contract was purchased by the Colorado Rockies on September 1 and he made his Major League debut on September 5 vs. Atlanta.

League skippers tabbed Brian Serven as the best defensive catcher in Triple-A West. Serven is tied for second among qualified backstops with a .990 fielding percentage through 57 games, and his 17 caught stealings rank atop the circuit.

Alan Trejo was selected as the best defensive shortstop in the league. Trejo has played a team-high 62 games at the position and boasts a .976 fielding percentage. He has committed just six errors while playing shortstop for Albuquerque.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.