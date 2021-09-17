Aces Notes

Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

"Yesterday was Thursday...":

The Reno Aces saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a loss to Salt Lake following last night's 13-10 slugfest.

Juniel Querecuto increased his hitting streak to nine contests with a double in the opening frame. Over the last nine-game stretch, the veteran infielder is slashing .361/.400/.667 while going 13-for-36 with six extra-base hits, nine RBIs and eight runs scored.

Drew Ellis reached base safely in his last 20 games with the Aces since July 10, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs on Thursday. Since his return on Sept. 10, the Aces' third baseman has slashed .391/.517/1.043 with three doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs scored.

Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single in the opening frame. Reno's all-time hits leader is slashing .432/.432/.795 with 12 runs scored and 12 RBIs during his successful hitting stretch. The 30-year-old has registered six homers in September, setting a personal-best mark in any month in his career.

Jamie Ritchie enters tonight's game on a five-game hit streak after an single in the fifth frame. The Aces' designated hitter and Stuart Fairchild have recorded 13 hits apiece against the Bees this season, combining for eight RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Cooper Hummel heads into Friday's contest with at least two hits in six straight games following a 2-for-5 performance in the series finale against Las Vegas. During his six-game stretch, the Aces' utilityman is slashing .520/.517/.880 with nine RBIs and six runs on 13 hits. In 12 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .477/.490/.841 slash line with four homers, 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

"Today is Friday":

Edgar Arredondo will make his eighth start with Reno and second against Salt Lake. The Aces' right-hander will look to dismantle the Bees after holding visiting club to just one hit in his three innings of work on Aug. 23. As a starter, he holds an 0-2 record with a 5.94 ERA and five strikeouts in 16.2 innings across seven starts. His last win as a starter came on Aug. 16, 2019, defeating the Diamondbacks' new Double-A affiliate, Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11-4.

Jack Dashwood will make his third start and fourth appearance for Salt Lake in tonight's contest. The right-hander has made 23 appearancs in 2021, going 7-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 93.2 innings of work. Made his Triple-A debut and suffered the loss against Tacoma on Aug. 30 after allowing seven runs on nine hits in four frames of action.

"Partyin', Partyin' (Yeah)":

With Vargas reaching the 500-hit plateau, he has his sights set on breaking two more Aces records. The veteran infielder is three runs away (270) from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and five appearances away (370) from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Vargas has 35 stolen bases and 200 RBIs with Reno, needing just one stolen base to tie Evan Frey (36) for fifth in Aces' history and two more RBIs to match Kevin Cron (202) for third all-time.

Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 286 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The veteran infielder is also four base knocks away from 900 in his MiLB career and two extra-base hits from 100 in Triple-A.

Christian Lopes smacked a pair of doubles in the series finale with Las Vegas, reaching 200 for his career. The Aces' infielder is also five hits from reaching the 300-mark at the Triple-A level.

Alek Thomas is one run away from reaching the 200-tally plateau in his professional career.

Jesus Liranzo tossed his second blank performance out of the bullpen against Las Vegas on Sunday, marking his ninth scoreless relief appearance since Aug. 1. In his 11 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 15 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. Liranzo is also 1.2 innings from hurling 300 career frames.

"Kickin' in the Front Seat":

Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .292 batting average while holding second in runs scored with 793. The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1165 hits, leading Las Vegas by 40 hits (1125). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 13 of the 32 MLB teams in nearly 30 fewer games.

Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A batting .310 with 280 runs scored, 397 hits, 61 home runs, 75 doubles and 13 triples after the sixth frame. With its Minor League-leading 280 tallies and .310 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has seven more runs than Carolina with 272 and 38 more points than second-best Lake Elsinore with a .276 mark.

In the seventh inning alone, Reno leads all of Minor League Baseball with a .321 batting average and 149 base knocks while being one of three teams to reach the 100-run plateau with 110 tallies.

The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 25 contests this season, holding a 21-4 record in such games.

Reno has mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

The Biggest Little City's team has put forth a 17-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

