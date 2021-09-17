Jonathan Bermudez Shines in Skeeters Win over Albuquerque

September 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Jonathan Bermudez allowed just one hit through six scoreless innings to help lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 2-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Bermudez struck out eight batters and issued just one walk, while also collecting the winning decision in the stellar outing. He matched his season high with the six innings pitched. Bermudez has struck out 30 batters while walking just eight through 24 2/3 innings since joining the Skeeters in August.

Ronnie Dawson opened the scoring with a two-run double in the fifth inning. Marty Costes led off the fifth with a walk, followed by a single from Michael Papierski, leading up to the two-run double from Dawson. Papierski finished the night 2-for-3, with a pair of singles.

The Isotopes made it a one-run game in the eighth on an RBI single from Ryan Vilade. Taylor Snyder opened the inning with a triple to set up Vilade's run-scoring single.

Chad Donato pitched the final three innings of the night, picking up his first save of the season. He allowed a run on three hits and struck out a batter without issuing a walk.

The Skeeters, who clinched the Triple A West East Division title with their Thursday win, continue their six-game set against Albuquerque at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Right-hander Peter Solomon will take the mound for the Skeeters, with the Isotopes starting right-hander Frank Duncan.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season - including the Triple A Final Stretch - are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.