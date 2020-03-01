Three in a Row for Thunder

March 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder were looking for three in a row on home ice for the first time this season. Meanwhile Battle Creek was looking to stop them in their tracks. Just like the first two games Delaware got the scoring started with a goal from Kristers Bormanis, his first since joining the Thunder! The line of Bormanis, Kalinin, and Demin dominated all weekend long. Darius Davidson stayed hot scoring just two minutes later. He got a brilliant feed from Thomas Munichiello and buried the biscuit. After one period of play it was 2-0. Carlsson stopped all 15 shots in period one, and Eisenhower stopped 7/9.

The second period was a very even period that saw both teams exchange goals. Delaware struck first in the second when Evgenii Demin scored short-handed on a feed from Anton Kalinin. Battle Creek would answer back on a goal from Stavros Solilis on the power-play. The goaltenders would answer the rest of the calls. Carlsson stopped 8/9 in the second and Eisenhower stopped 12/13.

The third period once again was played very even. Only one puck found the back of the net and it was from Anton Kalinin! He scored an absolute beautiful goal on the back hand. Carlsson got his first win of the season, and lead Delaware to a 4-1 win! These teams will meet again next Friday and Saturday!!

