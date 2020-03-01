Back to Back Wins

March 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Delaware Thunder came in to Saturday night looking for their first back to back win on home ice! They were coming off a big 13-2 win over the Rumble Bees on Friday night! Saturday started much differently with the Thunder finding themselves in the penalty box quite a bit in the first period. Delaware was great on the penalty-kill tonight killing all of the Rumble Bees penalties.

Delaware finally broke through with 5 minutes to go in the first period. Darius Davidson scored on a beautiful feed from Bryce Litke! Brian Dunford then scored a minute and a half later to make it 2-0. Davidson would score his second of the period to make it 3-0! Taylor stopped all 14 shots in the first period. Eisenhower stopped 10/13.

The second period was a very defensive period. Battle Creek put up 10 shots, but not many tested Aaron Taylor. The Thunder put up 14 shots and one got past Eisenhower. Anton Kalinin stayed hot and scored late in the period to virtually put the game away going up 4-0 in the second. Delaware killed 2 more penalties in the second period.

Delaware added one more goal in period 3 to go up 5-0. Taylor Cutting scored on a beautiful back hander. The great feed came from Brian Dunford. In a weekend full of firsts, Aaron Taylor added to it with his first shutout in team history! The three stars were Aaron Taylor, Darius Davidson and Taylor Cutting!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.