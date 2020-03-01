From One Celebrity Contract to Another; River Dragons Sign Hergott to Contract

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the signing of another player to a celebrity contract for this afternoon's game against the Danbury Hat Tricks, assistant coach Orrin Hergott.

Hergott is a known commodity among Cottonmouths fans, skating nine seasons with the team including winning the 2011-12 President's Cup in the SPHL. He had also served as an assistant coach with the team when his playing time was done.

Well for one afternoon today, his playing time isn't over and he will be skating for the first time as a River Dragon.

Hergott has played the second most games in Cottonmouths' franchise history (behind coach Jerome Bechard) and has the second most goals in Cottonmouths history with 142.

He has stayed active with the game even after the Cottonmouths folding, serving as the Hockey Director for the Columbus Hockey Association for amateur hockey in the area as well as coming on board with the River Dragons as an assistant coach.

The River Dragons and Hat Tricks conclude a 3-in-3 in Columbus and play their fifth and final consecutive game against each other today at 4:05 at the Civic Center. Tickets available at the Civic Center box office or by searching Columbus River Dragons on TicketMaster. Pregame broadcast on the River Dragons broadcast network starts at 3:35.

