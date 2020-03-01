Danville Dashes Over the Ice Breakers, 7-2

The Danville Dashers took down the Mentor Ice Breakers in Sunday night Federal Prospects Hockey League action by a score of 7-2 as forward Nick Gullo came up clutch with a hat trick.

The game started fast, with Danville looking to pressure and press hard on a Mentor Ice Breakers team that dressed just 11 skaters on the evening. It was Kent Nusbaum that put on a stellar performance to keep the game reasonably in check, as he made a massive 56 shots on the night, and at the end of one, the score sat at just one goal to zero in favor of the Dashers.

It was a Nick Gullo goal that stuck as the first periods' only goal, before a massive four Dasher goals in the second period lit the fire for the Dasher faithful in attendance. It was goals from Patrik Zilak, Justin Brausen, and two from Mitch Atkins that put the Dashers up 5-0 heading into the game's final frame.

In the third the Ice Breakers found the back of the net, as Isaiah Crawford scored on a penalty shot with 1:40 gone in the period to get Mentor on the board. Nick Gullo got his second of the night just three minutes later to bring the acore to 6-1. The third period was back and forth with lots of tired legs on the ice, but Mentor scored once more on the evening when Brendan Mackenzie scored with 9:45 gone.

The final goal sealed Nick Gullo's hat trick though, and sent the Dashers crowd home happy as Danville took a 7-2 win on the night.

The stars on the night went all in favor of Dashers as A.J. Tesoriero, Mitch Atkins and Nick Gullo secured the third, second and first stars. The Dashers and Ice Breakers are both in action later this week.

