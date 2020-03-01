Thunderbirds Snap Wolves Winning Streak

March 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Watertown Wolves came into Saturday nights game with the Carolina Thunderbirds looking to extend the streak. Starting in net again was Jeremy Pominville.

Anthony Filoso opened up the scoring assisted by William Lamerioux for the Wolves, scoring his first pro goal. Dominik Bogdziul, (Marker, Ryan, Deveny, Joseph) would score again for the Wolves to make it 2-0. Carolina would answer back with goals by Petr Panacek and Jan Krivohlavek, (Klinecky, Daniel, Murray, Colin) scoring to tie up the game and close out the period.

Ryan Marker, (Deveny, Joseph, Zaychik, Denis) would break the tie for Watertown. Colin Murray would score for the Thunder Birds to tie the game. Viktor Grebennikov, (Krivohlavek, Jan) would give the Thunderbirds the lead at 4-3. Jan Krivohlavek, (Grebennikov, Viktor) and Colin Murray, (Pargac, Jiri) would extend the Thunderbirds lead more. William Lamoureux, (Bruce, Tyson) would score for the Wolves. It would be Will's first pro goal and Bruce's first pro point.

Kyle Powell, (Deveny, Joseph, Marker, Ryan) would score for the Wolves to bring it within one. Colin Murray would score for Carolina soon after. Daniel Klinecky, (Pargac, Jiri, Grebennikov, Viktor) would score again for Carolina. Tyson Bruce, (Deveny, Joseph) would score for the Wolves, marking his first career goal. Gleb Krivoshapkin, (Panacek, Petr) would score the empty-net goal to leave it at 9-6 Carolina, splitting the series with the first-place team.

