Three-Hit Night Beavers Not Enough as 'Birds Unable to Contain FredNats' Comeback

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. - The Delmarva Shorebirds built an 8-0 cushion but saw it all evaporate in a 12-8 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals on Wednesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The eight-run blown lead is the largest the Shorebirds (44-77, 23-33) have coughed up this season while the Nationals (68-53, 35-20) won their 11th straight over the Shorebirds.

The 'Birds started the scoring in the third inning. Jackson Holliday walked with one out and Dylan Beavers then doubled him home.

After putting two on with one out in the fourth, Creed Willems ripped an RBI double to make it 2-0 Delmarva with runners now at second and third. Adam Crampton singled home another run, putting runners at the corners. Carter Young then bounced a double into the leftfield corner, scoring two more runs. After a strikeout, Beavers singled in Young to make it 6-0 Delmarva.

The Shorebirds continued to roll in the fifth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Willems hit into a fielder's choice that scored a run, with an error later on the play allowing another run to score to make it 8-0.

The FredNats started their comeback charge in the bottom of the fifth. Trey Lipscombe produced an RBI double before an error with two outs in the frame allowed two runs to score, making it 8-3.

In the sixth, the Nationals worked five walks and had one hit batter to force home three runs, with Lipscomb and White working bases loaded walks to drive in runs while Will Frizzell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in another.

Fredericksburg completed their comeback in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Branden Boissiere grounded a single to right, cutting it to a one-run game. Jared McKenzie then drilled another single to right, scoring two, vaulting Fredericksburg ahead 9-8. After a walk loaded the bases again, a balk forced home another run. Zion Pettigrew brought in another run with a single before Jacob Young grounded out to plate another, bringing the game to its final line of 12-8.

Chance Huff (1-0) recorded the win for the FredNats, working a scoreless eighth while allowing a hit.

Randy Beriguete (1-1) suffered the loss for Delmarva after allowing six runs on four hits and three walks, striking out three.

The Shorebirds continue their series with the Nationals Thursday, September 1 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

