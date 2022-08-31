Red Sox Stun GreenJackets with Two Outs in Ninth Inning

August 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (27-28) came up just short on Wednesday night as the Salem Red Sox (26-29) rallied in the ninth inning to steal a victory from Augusta by a score of 6-4.

The GreenJackets got on the board first in the bottom of the third with David McCabe bringing home a pair on a two-run double with the bases loaded to score Kadon Morton and Kevin Kilpatrick to take a 2-0 edge.

It remained a 2-0 game all the way into the sixth inning until Salem got their bats going by scoring three times, starting with an RBI single by Chase Meidroth to make it 2-1. The next batter Roman Anthony walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at two. The Red Sox manufactured a third run on an RBI groundout by Yorberto Mejicano to take their first lead at 3-2.

But Augusta wouldn't be down for long as they tied the game in the next half inning on an RBI double by Mahki Backstrom off the wall in the centerfield to plate Justin Janas, evening the game at three. Antonio Barranca then brought in the go-ahead run on a groundout to second as Ethan Workinger touched home to give the GreenJackets the lead back at 4-3.

The score stayed at 4-3 into the ninth inning but the Red Sox rallied in the final frame with two outs as Tyler Miller scored the tying run on an infield, RBI single to make it a 4-4 game. Salem would then proceed to take the lead with a two-run homer by Eddinson Paulino to put Augusta behind by two.

The bats for the GreenJackets were quieted in the ninth inning as they went down in order to complete a comeback win for the Red Sox by a score of 6-4.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (7-1) earned the win for Salem with Tyler Owens (5-3) taking the loss for Augusta.

David McCabe and Mahki Backstrom were the main sources of offense on Wednesday for the GreenJackets as McCabe brought home two early runs for Augusta with his third-inning double. Mahki Backstrom doubled twice in the game with his second double tying the game at three in the sixth.

Augusta will now look to regain the advantage in the series on Thursday night as Landon Leach takes the mound for the GreenJackets versus Luis Perales for the Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

The final homestand of 2022 for the GreenJackets continues on Thursday with Football Night at the ballpark. It's also the last Thirsty Thursday of the season to go along with another Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Replica Ring giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! You'll want to be at the park early again on Friday for a Specialty Collector's Cup giveaway in addition to the final Braves' BUZZfest of the year. Saturday is Hall of Fame Night with a throwback Shersey Giveaway to go along with live pregame music from Josh Hillley as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series from 4:30-5:30 pm. Sunday is the final home game of 2022 and it's Fan Appreciation/Luau Night with the final postgame Fireworks Extravaganza to close out the home season!

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and register today for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.