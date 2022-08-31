FredNats Erase 8-0 Deficit to Beat Shorebirds

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats erased an 8-0 deficit in the 5th inning, capping it off scoring six runs in the 8th inning, and beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 12-8 to win their 11th straight game over the Shorebirds. The eight-run comeback was the largest of the season.

Jarlin Susana started for the FredNats and pitched well in his second start, going three innings, allowing two hits, one run, and walked three with four strikeouts. His ERA is 2.84 through two starts with the team.

Delmarva scored five in the 4th and two in the 5th to lead 8-0. After leaving six men on base in the first four innings, the FredNats finally broke through in the 5th inning.

Trey Lipscomb drove in the the first run with an RBI double down the left field line to make it 8-1, and then a costly error by Delmarva on a hard-hit ball by Branden Boissiere allowed two more runs to score, which opened the door for Fredericksburg.

Tyler Schoff pitched a scoreless top of the 6th, and then the FredNats scored three more times in the 6th when the Shorebirds pitching staff melted down. Three straight walks loaded the bases, and then a hit-by-pitch by Will Frizzell made it 8-4. Two more bases loaded walks to T.J. White and Lipscomb brought in the other two runs for an 8-6 Shorebird lead.

Neither team scored in the 7th, and then the FredNats scored six times in the 8th inning. J.T. Arruda and Frizzell started the attack with back-to-back singles, and then Lipscomb walked to load the bases with nobody out. Then, Boissiere ripped a single to right field to score Arruda and bring the game within one.

Jared McKenzie got the big hit for the FredNats, another single to right field to score two runs and give the FredNats their first lead at 9-8. Delmarva balked in a run, and then RBIs from Zion Pettigrew and Jacob Young finished off a six-run inning.

Kyle Luckham finished off the win with a scoreless 9th inning. Colson Huff earned his first professional win, pitching a scoreless 8th inning. Schoff finished off a strong month with two scoreless innings ahead of him.

McKenzie had three hits and two RBIs to pace the team on offense. Arruda reached five times - two hits and three walks - and Frizzell had two more hits an an RBI. Lipscomb reached three times and drove in two runs as well.

With Carolina's loss, Fredericksburg's magic number to clinch the second half title is six. The FredNats lead the division by 5.5 games with 10 games left in the regular season. The final Thirsty Thursday of the year is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

