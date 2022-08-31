Nine Run Fifth Lifts Ducks

August 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Woodies are back home to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in game one of a six game set for the last homestand of the 2022 season. Mitch Bratt led the charge on the mound for the Woodies, where the Woodpeckers scored one unearned run in the first, collecting two singles.

The Woodies struck back with one in the bottom half of the inning with a Yosy Galan RBI single, scoring Liam Hicks. Both teams went scoreless, as pitching took over the next three innings. Fayetteville switched pitchers after their starter, Nolan Devos only threw 3.0 innings, racking up 4 strikeouts, and surrendering 1 earned run. Andre Scrubb took over the fourth for the Woodpeckers, throwing only 1.0 inning of scoreless ball, before the Woodies racked up some runs on Scrubs' replacement, Zack Matthews in the fifth.

The Woodies put up an astonishing nine run fifth, with 15 plate appearances that inning. JoJo Blackmon started off by roping a single, and scored on a Liam Hicks sacrifice fly. Galan hit a two run bomb, Moller walked for an RBI, Blackmon aquired his second hit of the inning with a bases clearing triple, plating three, before he scored later on a wild pitch, and Hicks had a single to score another RBI.

The Woodpeckers battled back with three runs in the top of the sixth, but could not put enough up to get back in the game, as both teams were held scoreless after the top of the sixth. The Wood Ducks win the first game in a 10-4 fashion.

The Wood Ducks (62-59) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-71) play game two tomorrow on Wednesday, August 31th, with the Wood Ducks leading the series 1-0, as first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2022

Nine Run Fifth Lifts Ducks - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.