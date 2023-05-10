Three Blasts Highlight Offensive Explosion in 9-2 Win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Offense exploded in the middle innings for the Sacramento River Cats in the series opener against the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday, launching three homers including the first career grand slam by Shane Matheny as the River Cats cruised to a 9-2 victory.

A drifting homer to straightaway center for Jo Adell put the Bees (15-19) on top just two batters into the game, but the River Cats (16-18) didn't take long to bite back as they tallied their own solo shot, a no-doubt blast to right field by Ford Proctor for his first of the season.

Bouncing back from his first homer allowed with Sacramento, Hjelle worked efficiently in the both the second and third, allowing just one hit in each inning (including the second hit of the game from Adell) before leaving both runners stranded. That allowed Sacramento to provide their starter with some run support and take their first lead of the game, and all was started by speedster Bryce Johnson.

Following a single on the first pitch he saw, Johnson promptly stole second for his third steal of the year on the next offering to put himself into scoring position. A bunt single from Tyler Fitzgerald moved runners to the corners, which set the stage for a pair of consecutive RBI singles from Colton Welker and Shane Matheny to give Sacramento the lead 3-1. While Welker's knock looped its way into left, Matheny's was hard hit into center field, and the two runs to score in the inning marked the 10th RBI of the season for both.

Sacramento broke the game open with a five-spot in the home half of the fourth, striking first on a blast to left field by Will Wilson for his second of the season to start the inning. However, the true highlight came later in the inning with two outs, as Matheny drove in all four other River Cats' runs on one swing with his second round tripper of the year.

Sitting in a hitter's count on 2-0, Matheny unloaded on a pitch and drove it over the right-center wall for the first Sacramento grand slam since Jason Krizan launched one on Sept. 7, 2022 against the Las Vegas Aviators. It also became the first five RBI game by any River Cat this season, and pushed his season RBI total to 15.

Though Salt Lake starter Jake Lee (0-1) was lifted prior to the fifth before eventually taking the loss, the scoring continued when Beaty joined the party by capped off a two-out rally for the River Cats with an RBI single through the right side. That scored Michael Gigliotti, who had initially started the stretch when he was hit by a pitch. However, Salt Lake earned a run back in their half of the sixth on an RBI groundout from Preston Palmeiro.

That would be the last run of the game for Salt Lake, as the Sacramento pitching staff matched the offense and was able to lock down the Bees' bats. Hjelle made his exit following the third, leaving with a no decision in his second River Cats' start of the year after allowing the lone home run on three hits.

Entering was Joey Marciano (3-1), tossing a scoreless pair of innings and yielding just two hits while recording five of his six outs via the punchout for his third win of the year. Marciano set the tone for the rest of the bullpen, as both Erik Miller and Ty Weber followed with a pair of strikeouts of their own while locking down the final four innings. Impressive in his 2023 Sacramento debut was Weber, who retired the first eight hitters he faced before a two-out single in the ninth to Christian Molfetta in what became a three-inning save.

Every River Cat to step in the box reached base safely, with Sacramento totaling 14 hits in the contest to match their second-highest hit total of the season. Welker was nearly perfect with a 3-for-4 outing to go with a run and RBI, while five others also tallied multi-hit games including the 2-for-5 effort with a run scored and five driven in by Matheny. Only three of the 14 River Cats hits went for extra bases, but all were four-baggers to mark Sacramento's first three-homer game of the season.

The series continues with an afternoon matinee on Wednesday, with first pitch between the River Cats and Bees tossed at 12:05 p.m. from Sutter Health Park.

