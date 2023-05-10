River Cats Take Series Opener

Jo Adell hit a first inning home run to give the Salt Lake Bees an early 1-0 lead, but the Sacramento River Cats scored the next nine runs and went on to a 9-2 win on Tuesday night to open up a six game series. Adell drilled a 1-0 pitch over the centerfield fence for his league leading 13th homer of the season. Sacramento tied the game in the second with a solo homer by Ford Proctor and then took the lead with two runs in the third. The River Cats broke the game open with five runs in the fourth with the last four coming in on a grand slam by Shane Matheny off Salt Lake starter Jake Lee (0-1), who surrendered three homers in the game.

The Bees would pick up their second and last run in the sixth, as Mickey Moniak singled, moved to second on a walk to Jordyn Adams, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Preston Palmeiro. Adell led the Bees with three hits, including a home run, and one run batted in, while Moniak added a pair of singles. Ryan Smith pitched the final four innings and allowed only one run on four hits.

