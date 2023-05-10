Bees Fall to River Cats 6-5

May 10, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but the Sacramento River Cats rallied for a 6-5 win on Wednesday afternoon. The Bees grabbed the early lead, as Michael Stefanic singled, stole second and scored on a single to center by Kevin Padlo. Jordyn Adams followed with a base on balls and two outs later, Padlo and Adams scored on a double by Jack Lopez. After Sacramento pulled to within one, the Bees regained a two run lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Lopez. Salt Lake fell behind 5-4 in the 5th, but tied the game in the 6th on Padlo's seventh home run of the season. Sacramento would break the tie and win the game on an eighth inning homer by Patrick Bailey off of Bees' Zack Weiss (2-1).

Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish went six innings and allowed five runs on five hits with four strikeouts. He also tied a franchise record by hitting three River Cats batters. Lopez led the Bees' nine hit attack with two hits and three runs batted in, while Padlo added two hits and two RBI. With the loss, Salt Lake now has a record of 2-6 in games that have been tied after seven innings.

