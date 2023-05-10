Homers Propel Chihuahuas over Sugar Land

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 4-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. Alfonso Rivas hit a two-run homer in the first inning, while Tim Lopes and Rangel Ravelo hit solo homers in the top of the fourth.

El Paso starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza pitched six shutout innings and struck out a season high eight batters. His six innings tied a career high that was first set on May 25, 2016 at Single-A Greenville. Chihuahuas reliever Ray Kerr closed the game for his third save and fourth scoreless appearance since May 3.

The Chihuahuas and Space Cowboys have split the first two games of the series. El Paso has won nine of its last 14 games. Wednesday's first inning was delayed 31 minutes by rain.

Team Records: El Paso (16-19), Sugar Land (13-21)

Next Game: Thursday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Julio Teheran (3-2, 6.30) vs. Sugar Land RHP Austin Hansen (0-1, 5.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

