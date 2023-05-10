Express Can't Dodge 6-4 Loss to Oklahoma City

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (24-11) claimed game two over the Round Rock Express (21-13) by a final score of 6-4 on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Fer Ozuna (1-2, 9.00) was tagged with a blown-save loss after allowing Oklahoma City to take the lead on four runs, four hits and one walk during his 0.2 innings on the mound. Dodgers reliever LHP Alex Vesia (1-1, 19.29) posted one scoreless inning that included three strikeouts en route to the win. RHP Tayler Scott earned a save with a shutout ninth inning that saw two hits.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City was the first to strike with two runs in the second inning. LF Steven Duggar scored on a Patrick Mazeika single before RF Bradley Zimmer scored 2B Devin Mann with a single of his own.

The Express tied the contest at 2-2 in the third inning when C Jordan Procyshen hit a one-out double then moved to third as CF Rafael Ortega singled and scored on a Jonathan Ornelas groundout. 2B Justin Foscue then knocked a single to score Ortega.

Round Rock LF Josh Sale broke the tie in the fourth with a two-run home run that soared 445 feet over the right field berm. The dinger scored RF Elier Hernandez, who had reached on a single.

A four-run inning for the Dodgers pushed the visitors ahead, 6-4. Three singles, one double, one walk, one wild pitch and one groundout combined to plate the four Oklahoma City runs.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock C Jordan Procyshen made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday night and recorded his first Triple-A hit, a double, during his first at-bat in the third inning. The catcher also drew a walk and scored a run while totaling eight putouts behind the plate.

LHP Lucas Jacobsen made his second career start and posted a 1.1-inning outing that saw one run on two walks. RHP Kyle Cody followed and tossed 4.2 frames that saw one run, three hits, one walk and an impressive seven strikeouts.

Express CF Rafael Ortega, 2B Justin Foscue and RF Elier Hernandez all tallied multi-hit nights. All three hitters went 2-for-4 and both Ortega and Hernandez scored one run for Round Rock.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City get set for game three on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Cole Winn (1-3, 7.53) is scheduled to start up against Dodgers RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 7.20). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

