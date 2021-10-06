Thompson Dominates Rockers as Southern Maryland Cruises

October 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - Southern Maryland pitcher Daryl Thompson tied the Atlantic League mark for career victories in a 12-3 win over High Point on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Thompson (15-3) won his 74th career game in the ALPB by holding the Rockers to three runs and nine hits while walking none and striking out three.

Meanwhile, Southern Maryland hitters knocked 13 hits including three home runs in the win.

High Point's Michael Russell, the ALPB's leading hitter with a .371 batting average entering the game, went hitless in four at-bats to drop his average to .366.

Jay Gonzalez and Mike Gulino each had two hits for the Rockers while Quincy Latimore hit his sixth home run of the season.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jay Gonzalez doubled and Mike Gulino singled to center.

High Point starter Craig Stem (5-11) set down each of the first nine batters he faced, retiring the side in order through the third. But in the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Crabs sent 11 men to the plate and scored five runs on six hits including a grand slam by Josh McAdams.

Stem departed in the fifth after loading the bases and reliever Jonathon Crawford was greeted with a two-run single by McAdams to increase Southern Maryland's lead to 7-1. Michael Baca followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Crabs up 8-1.

With one out in the sixth, Jerry Downs doubled to left and Latimore followed with a homer, his sixth of the year, to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Southern Maryland's Tucker Nathans hit a solo homer in the seventh as part of a three-run outburst that put the Crabs up 11-3 going to the eighth. Alex Crosby's solo homer in the eighth made it a 12-3 game.

Charleston's magic number to win the South Division title is just two. The Rockers can earn the wild card bid with one more win but High Point needs the Long Island Ducks to win the North Division in order for the wild card team to earn a berth in the playoffs. Long Island has fallen out of first place in the North and trailed York and Southern Maryland by one game entering Wednesday's action.

High Point and Southern Maryland will conclude their three-game series on Thursday at 6:35 at Regency Furniture Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.