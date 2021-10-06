Ducks Launch Three Homers to Rally Past Barnstormers

October 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Ramon Flores at bat for the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) Ramon Flores at bat for the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 5-3 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on LeDarious Clark's RBI single and Blake Gailen's RBI double off Ducks starter Scott Harkin. It stayed that way until the fifth when a two-out solo home run to right by Vladimir Frias off Barnstormers starter Dominic DiSabatino put the Ducks on the scoreboard.

Ramon Flores put the Ducks on top 3-2 in the seventh with a two-run home run to right. A solo homer to right by Steve Lombardozzi and an RBI single to center by Chris Shaw in the eighth extended Long Island's advantage to 5-2. Blake Allemand's RBI double in the eighth closed the gap to two, but Rob Griswold stranded the bases loaded to keep the Ducks on top and then retired the side in order in the ninth.

Harkin did not factor into the decision but pitched five innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out three. Dylan Peiffer (2-2) earned the win with one and one-third scoreless innings of relief, yielding two walks while strikin gout three. DiSabatino (11-9) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings with five strikeouts. Griswold collected his seventh save, tossing two innings of relief, giving up a run on two hits with one strikeout.

Frias led the Flock offensively with three hits, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Shaw added two hits and an RBI.

The Ducks and Barnstormers wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (13-2, 4.70) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Brent Teller (5-1, 4.24).

Long Island returns home on Friday for the final series of the regular season, a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Pronto of Long Island. The team will be known as Los Ducks for the game and will be wearing special commemorative jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off from October 8 to October 10 at 3:30 p.m. via the LiveSource website and mobile app. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.