Late Surge Keeps Lancaster Alive

October 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers took care of their part to remain alive in the playoff chase with a 12-6 victory over the Long Island Ducks Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster did not get help from Charleston or High Point, however, as the Dirty Birds were defeated by York, 8-3, and High Point fell to Southern Maryland, 8-2.

The Barnstormers face elimination with a loss to Long Island or two York wins over the next two nights.

On Tuesday, the Barnstormers struck for 10 runs in a two-inning span off Long Island pitching. LeDarious Clark opened the sixth with a walk and took second on a single to left by Blake Gailen. A passed ball sent the runners to second and third, and Blake Allemand tied the game at 3-3 with a single down the right field line. Pitcher Ben Wanger followed with a double off reliever Frank Moscatiello, scoring Gailen for a 4-3 lead, and Anderson De La Rosa plated two more with a single to left center.

Long Island was able to roar back to level the score in the top of the seventh with homers by Jesse Berardi and Chris Shaw, but the Barnstormers erupted again in the bottom of the inning.

Clark led off against Clint Freeman (1-4) with a double screamed off the center field fence. Gailen dropped a perfect bunt single past the mound, and Allemand gave the Barnstormers a lead with a double inside the bag at third. Tanner Wilt struck out pinch hitter Devon Torrence. The Ducks opted to walk De La Rosa intentionally, but Cleuluis Rondon also walked to force home a run. Long Island failed to turn a double play on a grounder by Melvin Mercedes. After a walk to Caleb Gindl, Alejandro De Aza cleared the bases with a triple into the right field corner for the final margin of victory.

Jake Mulholland (2-0 threw one pitch in the seventh inning, retiring Hector Sanchez on a ground ball, to notch the win.

Lancaster will host the Ducks again on Wednesday with Dominic DiSabatino (11-8) to work against Scott Harkin (5-0) in a matchup of right-handers. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:25.

NOTES: The win was the fifth straight for Lancaster, a new season high...Caleb Gindl homered in the first inning to tie Gastonia's Joshua Sale for the league lead at 34...De La Rosa's single in the sixth extended his hitting streak to eight, his high for the season...Allemand had three hits for the eighth time this season.

