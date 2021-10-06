Blue Crab's Early Runs Too Much for Rockers in 8-2 Win

(Waldorf, MD ) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs entered their final stretch of baseball with game one of a three game series with High Point starting on Tuesday night. For Southern Maryland, it was early offense that brought the Blue Crabs a much-needed win.

In the first, the Blue Crabs loaded the bases against Cooper Casad (L,7-4) and ground outs by David Harris and Alex Crosby would end up bringing across two runs. In the second, an inside the park home run by Rubi Silva made it 5-0 Southern Maryland.

In his third start for the Crabs, Kyle Murphy (W, 2-1) was dominant going six innings giving up just two earned runs and picking up his second win. Murphy started the game with four straight scoreless innings and held the Rockers to two runs despite them scoring 19 in total this weekend against Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow as the postseason push continues! First pitch will be at 6:35 as Daryl Thompson (14-3, 3.14) opposes Craig Stem (5-10, 6.62) for High Point.

