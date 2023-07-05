Thomas Incaviglia Named to Frontier League East Division All-Star Team Coaching Staff

CRESTWOOD, IL - On Wednesday, the Frontier League Professional Baseball announced the coaching staffs for the 2023 All-Star Game, hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field located in Crestwood, IL on July 12 at 7:30 PM EDT.

Thomas Incaviglia, in his third season as the Tri-City ValleyCats' Third Base and Bench Coach, has been named to the Frontier League's East Division Coaching Staff at the All-Star Game. He will represent the ValleyCats along with INF Cito Culver, and LHP Reymin Guduan at Ozinga Field next week.

The nephew of manager Pete Incaviglia, Thomas spent the offseason gaining managerial experience in the California Winter League, the Official Winter League of the Frontier League. The Key West, Florida native played professionally for two seasons with the Grand Prairie AirHogs of the American Association from 2008-09. The 38-year-old coach played collegiately at Oklahoma State, Texas, and Cal State Monterey Bay, winning the D1 National Championship with the Longhorns in 2005.

