Steve Brook, Grizzlies Staff to Manage West Division

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that manager Steve Brook will manage the West Division All-Stars at the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game next week on July 12 at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois, home of the Windy City ThunderBolts.

In addition, Grizzlies coaches Nick Kennedy and Kyle Gaedele will join Brook on his All-Star staff, along with Windy City's Richie Sexson and Chris Coleman, and Joliet's Matt Shepardson. Grizzlies trainer Geof Manzo will also head to Crestwood to serve as the trainer for the West Division All-Stars.

Brook is in his second season managing the Grizzlies after a decade with the River City Rascals, and has guided Gateway to their best first-half record in nearly a decade, with the club currently sitting atop the West Division with a 29-16 record. He currently ranks fourth all-time in Frontier League history in wins by a manager with 618 victories.

The Grizzlies are back in action tonight at home, and will go for a series sweep against the Florence Y'alls at Grizzlies Ballpark. Nathanial Tate will make his first pro start on the mound for Gateway against Florence right-hander Evan Brabrand, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT.

