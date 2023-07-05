Offence Explodes as Titans Defeat Boulders

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (23-25) used multi-hit performances from eight hitters in a 17-9 victory over the New York Boulders (26-20) on Wednesday evening, taking the rubber match.

The Titans erupted for six runs against right-hander Garrett Cooper (loss, 1-3) over the first two innings. Jamey Smart opened the scoring with an RBI single before Taylor Wright went the opposite way for a three-run shot to make it 4-0 after a half-inning. In the second, Jason Dicochea doubled home Jackie Urbaez and came around to score as the Boulders threw the ball around, making it 6-0.

Zac Westcott (ND, 3-5) escaped trouble in the early going but the Boulders finally got things going in the bottom of the third. Sending 11 to the plate, the Boulders tallied seven runs on five hits to pull in front 7-6. Only one of the seven runs allowed by Westcott went down as an earned run after an error was committed in the early stages of the inning.

In the fifth, Jamey Smart set a new career-high with his sixth home run in the fifth inning as the three-run shot put the Titans ahead 9-7.

With the home side making it as close as 9-8, the Titans poured it on against the Boulders' bullpen, tallying three more in the sixth, four in the eighth, and one more in the ninth.

Gleyvin Pineda (win, 1-1), Andrew Roach, Augie Gallardo, Erasmo Pinales, and Trevor Clifton all combined to lock down the victory to help the Titans capture their third series in a row.

Jamey Smart went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, and five RBI. Jason Dicochea, Sicnarf Loopstok, and Taylor Wright all tallied three-hit games. Also, Jackie Urbaez, AJ Wright, Broc Mortensen, and Jacob Talamante each recorded two hits.

The Titans tied a team-high by scoring 17 runs in the win and posted a franchise record of 22 hits in the rubber match win.

The Ottawa Titans return home to open their final series of the first half with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night at 6:30 pm. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

