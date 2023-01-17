This Weekend: Space Night and Youth Jersey Giveaway

Your Huntsville Havoc, winners of 8 of their last 10 and now just 2 points out of 1st place are back on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC for two big promos this weekend!

Friday, January 20th is Space Night as we pay homage to the space industry in North Alabama. The Havoc will sport specialty Rocket City themed jerseys that will be auctioned after the game. The hottest deal in town is also back for this game - the Family 4 Pack! Get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $64. Click HERE to purchase yours!

Saturday, January 21st is Youth Jersey Giveaway Night. The first 1,100 kids 12 and under through the doors will receive a white replica Havoc jersey courtesy of Huntsville Hospital Sport Center and TOC Sports. This game is also Chaos' Birthday with 15+ area mascots in attendance to celebrate! Guarantee your child a youth giveaway jersey by signing them up for Chaos Kids Club AND attending the pregame Kids Club Party!

We've been at least over 90% capacity this year with 5 sellouts in 12 games, so secure your tickets NOW! Skip the fees and call the Havoc Office between 9am-5pm or in-person at the VBC Box Office. Single game tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.

