Mayhem Partners with Macon's Daybreak

January 17, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







This Sunday as the Macon Mayhem host the Knoxville Ice Bears at 4pm, they'll also be hosting the Tighty Whitey Toss benefitting Depaul USA's Daybreak Day Resource Center here in Macon. The Mayhem have partnered with Depaul USA to help solve homelessness in the community. Fans attending Sunday's contest are encouraged to bring items to donate before the game as well as during intermission.

Items that can be donated in the lobby before the game include: Canned Fruit, Breakfast Bars (soft), Vienna Sausages, Sandwich Crackers, Powdered Lemonade, Cough Drops, Cold/Cough Medicine, Eye Drops, Tylenol & Ibuprofen, Small Toiletries, Shoes and 33 Gallon Lawn Bags.

Items that can be thrown on the ice during intermission include; T-Shirts, Underwear, Towels, Washcloths, Socks, Ponchos, Scrubs and Blankets.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLOTHING ITEMS DONATED ARE NEW AND UNWORN.

Depaul USA has been serving the Macon community for over ten years and is committed to helping those afflicted by homeless overcome their immediate crisis as well as attain and sustain housing. Since starting with the Daybreak Day Resource Center, Depaul USA has been able to start an affordable housing program and also open the "Wear" thrift store, further supporting their mission here in middle Georgia.

To learn more about Depaul USA and their mission across the nation as well as right here in Macon, visit Depaulusa.org. Tickets for Sunday's game and more information on the Tighty Whitey toss are available by calling (478) 803-1592 or visiting maconmayhem.com.

