Jake Pappalardo Named SPHL/Warrior Player of the Week

January 17, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release









Jake Pappalardo of the Birmingham Bulls

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls) Jake Pappalardo of the Birmingham Bulls(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) an- nounced today that Jake Pappalardo of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for January 9-15.

Pappalardo tallied four goals, including a shootout and power play goal to go along with two game-win- ners, four assists, and was +5 as Birmingham went 2-0 for the week. On Friday, Pappalardo got the scoring started for the Bulls as his first period tally would give the Bulls the early lead they would never relinquish. He picked up two third period goals including a power play goal to cap off his hat trick as the Bulls defeated Evansville 6-4. Pappalardo was involved in all of Birmingham's offense on Saturday as his first period goal opened up the scoring. He later assisted on the final two goals to Michael Gillespie as the Bulls shutout Pensacola 3-0.

The Salem, NH native is tied for second on the Bulls in goals with 14 after netting four last week. He be- comes the third Bulls to win the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week award along with teammates Austin Lotz and Michael Gillespie.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Nick Latinovich, Huntsville, (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.958 sv%), Cameron Hough, Knoxville, (4g, gwg), Brad Arvanitis, Pensacola, (1-1-0, 2.47 gaa, 0.914 sv%), Jordan Ernst, Peoria, (5g, 1a, 2 ppg, gwg, +4 rating), Kevin Resop, Quad City, (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.952 sv%), Josh Nenadal, Roanoke, (1g, 2a, gwg, +1), Gianni Vitali, Vermilion County, (2a, +1)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.