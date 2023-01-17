Dawgs Sign Spencer Kennedy

January 17, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Forward Spencer Kennedy at at Portage College

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Forward Spencer Kennedy at at Portage College(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Spencer Kennedy. Forward Dillon Radin has also been placed on the bereavement/family leave list.

Kennedy had been in his second collegiate season at Portage College (ACAC) in Alberta. The six-foot-six winger notched four goals and six assists in 28 games in college, while also recording 170 penalty minutes. The 22-year old forward played three full seasons of junior hockey prior to attending Portage, suiting up in the KIJHL, SJHL, and NOJHL. In 110 combined regular season and playoff games in those three seasons, the Lethbridge, Alberta native had tallied 45 goals, 58 assists, and 484 penalty minutes. Kennedy will wear the number 14 for Roanoke.

Roanoke will be at home on Friday, January 20 at 7:15 p.m. EST to take on the Birmingham Bulls at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.