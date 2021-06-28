This Week at Victory Field, June 29-July 4

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 4 against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The series will be the first between the Indians and I-Cubs in the Circle City since 1997, and it concludes with postgame fireworks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the team's Fourth of July Celebration over the weekend. To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

The I-Cubs are expected to have four major league rehabbers for the six-game series, including starting pitcher Trevor Williams, who was Indianapolis' Team MVP in 2016. Second baseman Nico Hoerner and relief pitchers Justin Steele and Dillon Maples are also on rehab assignments with Iowa.

Tuesday, June 29 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Wednesday, June 30 at 1:35 PM

Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

- Schedule that "off-site" meeting or enjoy a business lunch at The Vic with baseball under the sun.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Thursday, July 1 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- The best alternate jersey in professional baseball will be on display as the Indians wear Circle City jerseys during every Thursday home game to rep the 317.

Friday, July 2 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Fourth of July Celebration presented by Hoosier Lottery

- The sights and sounds of America's pastime come to life at Victory Field during the Fourth of July Celebration over the weekend. Fans are encouraged to proudly wear red in support of the Indians as they await postgame fireworks.

- Stars & Stripes hats will be available in the Gift Shop and online for $40.

Saturday, July 3 at 7:05 PM

Fourth of July Celebration presented by Hoosier Lottery

- The sights and sounds of America's pastime come to life at Victory Field during the Fourth of July Celebration over the weekend. Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

- Stars & Stripes hats will be available in the Gift Shop and online for $40.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Sunday, July 4 at 6:15 PM

Fourth of July Celebration presented by Hoosier Lottery

- Enjoy Victory Field's fireworks show before the city's Annual Downtown Fireworks, all from the comfort of your seat. Due to the slight change in location of Indianapolis' Annual Downtown Fireworks, an unobstructed view of the city's fireworks show is not guaranteed.

- Players will wear Stars & Stripes hats on-field; hats will also be available in the Gift Shop and online for $40.

- Gates open at 5 PM.

Per the current Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) Public Health Order, fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at Victory Field. Masks are required for all non-vaccinated fans age 2 or older unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

The Indians are adhering to the MCPHD's guidelines and will adjust capacity percentage and health and safety protocols at Victory Field when authorized.

