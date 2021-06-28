Pride Night, Independence Day Celebration Highlight Upcoming Bulls Series

June 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - After a two-week road trip, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday, June 29. The series features Pride Night, as well as a trio of post-game fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including the biggest fireworks show of the season on Sunday, July 4 courtesy of the City of Durham.

Tuesday, June 29 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Tuesday Night Baseball: Enjoy a beautiful night for baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls return home to begin their six-game homestand versus the Gwinnett Stripers.

Wednesday, June 30 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Pride Night: Pride Night returns to the DBAP as the Bulls promote inclusion and equality, and Durham Bulls Athletic Park as a place where everyone is welcome. The Durham Police Department's Safe Place Initiative will be in attendance throughout the game spreading their mission to fans who would like to receive more information.

Thursday, July 1 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Beats, Brews & Baseball: Bender Street Band will be performing outside the Blue Cross NC front gates from 5:30 p.m. until just before first pitch. Fans can also purchase a beer flight from the 42 Bar at Jackie's Landing.

Friday, July 2 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm) presented by NC Operation Lifesaver

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite post-game for the first of three straight fireworks shows at the DBAP.

Top Gun Night: We feel the need. The need...for speed. Fly by the DBAP as we celebrate Top Gun Night at the ballpark.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks The Corner Venezuelan Foos, Mama Voula's and Goodness GraceUs are expected to be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Saturday, July 3 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Independence Day Celebration: The Bulls celebrate Independence Day Weekend with a special post-game fireworks show.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food truck Mesas is expected to be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Sunday, July 4 vs Gwinnett (6:05pm) presented by Carolina Packers Bright Leaf Red Classic Hot Dogs

Independence Day Celebration: The Bulls celebrate Independence Day Weekend with the City of Durham's post-game fireworks show. The largest fireworks show of the season.

Food Trucks Weekend: Local food trucks Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken, Dohertys Paddy Wagon and Bo's Kitchen are expected to be in attendance on the Diamond View Concourse in right field throughout the game.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.