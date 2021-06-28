Red Wings Back at Frontier Field July 6-11

After a week in the Salt City, the Red Wings return to Rochester for a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons, July 6-11, at Frontier Field.

The six-game homestand features Pride Night, a $5 ticket day, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and fireworks.

Gates will open 65 minutes before each game.

TUESDAY, JULY 6 (7:05)

TWO-FOR-ONE TUESDAY: Buy-One-Get-One-Free Tickets using promo code GOWINGS. This is an online only promotion. NOTE: When purchasing tickets online, you'll need to enter the promo code before selecting your seats.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 (7:05)

PRIDE NIGHT: Our second annual Pride Night celebrating Rochester's LGBTQ+ community. The Rochester Gay Men's Chorus will sing the National Anthem and the Flower City Pride Band will play pre-game on the concourse. Pride t-shirts and caps will be available for purchase at the Red Wings Team Store.

PRIDE PACKS AVAILABLE: Ticket to July 7 + Flag (3' x 5') for $25!

THURSDAY, JULY 8 (7:05)

ALL TICKETS $5: All tickets in the seating bowl (100 and 200 level) are just $5.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights and live music from Genesee Saw at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 pm.

FRIDAY, JULY 9 (7:05)

TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT: As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN and Halftime Shows across the country, Tyler makes his first ever appearance at Frontier Field!

TOTE BAG GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a MLB Network Tote Bag.

SATURDAY, JULY 10 (7:05)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, JULY 11 (1:05)

MITTSY CAP GIVEAWAY: The first 400 kids will receive a Mijttsy cap presented by Zweigle's.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: All kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy after the game.

