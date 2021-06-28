Miranda Comes to Broadway (Street) as a Saint; Winder Set to Co-Star

ST. PAUL, MN - Two top prospects are set to join the St. Paul Saints when they return to the field on Tuesday: Jose Miranda and Josh Winder. Miranda, an infielder, is the #16 prospect in the Twins system, per MLB.com. Right-handed pitcher Josh Winder is ranked as the #12 prospect in the organization.

Miranda, 22, arrives in St. Paul from Double-A Wichita, where he is leading the Double-A Central with a .345 batting average. He is also the league leader in home runs (13), RBI (38), hits (67), runs (36) and total bases (114). He ranks in the top-five in slugging (3rd, .588), OPS (3rd, .996), and on-base percentage (5th, .408), His last name may ring a bell to fans of the Broadway hit Hamilton, as he is cousins with superstar actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jose's impressive performances, though, have been kept to the diamond. His promotion to Triple-A in just his fifth professional season continues a rapid ascension through the Twins organization. He has three separate hit streaks spanning seven games or longer, with his longest stretching to nine games, from May 28-June 6. He also has a five-hit game to his name on June 24, one of nine games where he tallied three-or-more hits. The Manati, Puerto Rico native has hit a scorching .370 in the month of June. He's also tied his career-high for stolen bases in a season with four, equal to his high in 2016, his rookie season in the Gulf Coast League.

He spent all but one game of the 2019 season with High-A Fort Myers, batting .248 in the Florida State League. He played one game with Double-A Pensacola, where he went 3-5 with a double and scored a run. Miranda split his 2018 season between Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers. He set career-highs in games (131), runs (61), hits (133), doubles (27) and home runs (16). He also finished fourth in the Midwest League in RBIs, with 72. If he continues his current pace, he'll break all of those marks this year.

Miranda spent the first two years of his professional career in the rookie leagues. In 2017 he hit a career-high .283 with Elizabethton, gathering 63 hits in 54 games. He opened his career in 2016 with the GCL Twins, where he hit .227 on 40 hits and 20 RBIs in 55 games. Miranda was a drafted in the Competitive Balance Round B in 2016 out of Leadership Christian Academy in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Winder also received his promotion to St. Paul from Double-A Wichita. He also found himself leading the league in several categories because of a very strong start to the season. He owned a 3-0 record with a league-leading 1.98 ERA. He also leads the Double-A Central with 65 strikeouts, 10 starts, and 54.2 innings pitched. He is third in the league with a 0.93 WHIP while opponents were hitting .208 against him, which ranks sixth. He has allowed two runs or less in nine of his 10 starts, allowing three in one outing. In each of his last three starts, he's allowed just one earned run. The 24-year-old went a season-high seven innings in his last start on June 23rd.

The Richmond, VA native had a stellar first full season in 2019, going 7-2 with Cedar Rapids and a Midwest League best 2.65 ERA. His 0.98 WHIP was also the top mark in the league. His curveball was ranked as the best in the Twins system that season by Baseball America. He threw two complete games in 2019.

In 2018, Winder set the tone for what was to come after finishing the season 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA with Rookie Elizabethton. He made nine starts, walking just six batters while striking out 42. He issued 30 walks in 2019 while striking out 118 batters and has walked 10 while striking out 65 to start the 2021 season. Winder was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Virginia Military Institute.

The Twins also announced they have transferred left-handed pitcher Bryan Sammons to Double-A Wichita.

The Saints roster now consists of 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players, with four currently on the injured list.

