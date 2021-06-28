Team USA Captain to Throw out First Pitch

TOLEDO, OH -- The Toledo Mud Hens are excited to welcome Solheim Cup Team USA Captain Pat Hurst to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday, July 3. Hurst, a six-time LPGA Tour champion, including a major title at the 1998 ANA Inspiration, will step up to the mound with wedge in hand and chip her first pitch across the plate.

Toledo and Inverness Club will play host to the 17th edition of the Solheim Cup from Saturday, September 4 through Monday, September 6. The Solheim Cup pits the best players from the United States against the best players from Europe. Hurst represented the USA as a player at five Solheim Cups and was Assistant Captain for the last three competitions. Team USA holds a 10-6 advantage over Team Europe but is aiming to reclaim the Cup after Europe took the 2019 title at Gleneagles in Scotland.

To help get ready for the big event, the first 500 Mud Hens fans at the July 3 game will receive Red, White & Blue Solheim Cup Pom Poms! Tickets are on sale now for the Mud Hens Fourth of July Weekend celebration games against the Columbus Clippers. Fans can visit our website at mudhens.com or call 419-725-4367 to purchase tickets.

Various ticket and hospitality packages are available for the 2021 Solheim Cup. Information on ticket options and prices can be found at SolheimCupUSA.com.

